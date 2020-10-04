Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $444.12.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.16. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

