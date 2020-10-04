Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securiti increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.49. 2,026,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $171.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.