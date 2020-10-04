Medifast (NYSE:MED) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $210.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medifast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medifast has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Shares of MED stock opened at $164.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.41. Medifast has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $184.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Medifast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 28.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

