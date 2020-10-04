Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is $1.07. Mercadolibre reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercadolibre.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,190.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.75.

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 28.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,671,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 378.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after buying an additional 45,808 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $36.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,079.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,107.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $880.71. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,270.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercadolibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.