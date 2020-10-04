Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.76. 1,664,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $115.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after buying an additional 1,244,503 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,386,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,679,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 325,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 304,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.