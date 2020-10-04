Moffett Nathanson Boosts The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $136.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective raised by Moffett Nathanson from $118.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $221.46 billion, a PE ratio of -197.66, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 998,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $96,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 106.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.