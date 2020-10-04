Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

MNST traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,001,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 76,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 393.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 63.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5,987.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

