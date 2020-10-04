Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

MNST traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,050. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,001,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 50,860 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 320.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

