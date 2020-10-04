Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:NCC)

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.89.
About Naos Emerging Opportunities
