Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $219.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.13.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nice from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.25. 178,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,650. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $238.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.14.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Nice’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nice by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 13.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nice by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nice by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

