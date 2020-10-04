Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to post $10.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.97 billion and the lowest is $9.68 billion. Nike reported sales of $10.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full year sales of $41.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.68 billion to $43.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.82 billion to $48.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nike.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nike from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.26.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 586,962 shares of company stock valued at $70,167,562. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Nike by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nike stock remained flat at $$126.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,488,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,228. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $130.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nike (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.