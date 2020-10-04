Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,618.67 ($21.15).

OCDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDO stock traded down GBX 59 ($0.77) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,659 ($34.74). 1,534,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,167. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,531.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,008.39. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.08).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.