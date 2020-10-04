Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Receives $58.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,967. The company has a market capitalization of $723.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

