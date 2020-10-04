PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,989,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,379,000 after purchasing an additional 266,397 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,255,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,718,000 after purchasing an additional 669,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 1,365,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,314. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $46.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.45.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

