PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.36. PepsiCo also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.50 EPS.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.46. The company has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.24.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

