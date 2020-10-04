PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.37. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.50 EPS.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.24.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

