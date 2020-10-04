Piper Sandler Cuts Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target to $8.00

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOPE. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $953.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,672,000 after buying an additional 256,038 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

