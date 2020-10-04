Piper Sandler Cuts Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target to $8.00

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOPE. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.
Shares of HOPE stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $953.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,672,000 after buying an additional 256,038 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
