Piper Sandler Trims Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Target Price to $54.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Victor K. Nichols purchased 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

