Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $218.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of PSA traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.59. 793,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,202. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $249.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average of $198.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,104,000 after buying an additional 2,950,445 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,356,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 151.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,796,000 after acquiring an additional 231,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 98.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 445,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

