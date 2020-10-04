PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). PVH reported earnings per share of $3.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of PVH by 41.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 53,330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 8.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of PVH by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PVH by 41.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PVH traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,327. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.16. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

