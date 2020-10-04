Roper Technologies Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.
Roper Technologies has increased its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $14.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.
Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $395.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.07.
In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
