Roper Technologies Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.

Roper Technologies has increased its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $14.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $395.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

