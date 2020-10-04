Roper Technologies Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.
Roper Technologies has raised its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $14.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.
Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $395.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.07. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72.
In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
