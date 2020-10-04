Roper Technologies Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $14.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $395.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.07. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

