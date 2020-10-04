Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.07 ($15.38).

Several research firms have issued reports on SZG. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZG stock traded down €0.23 ($0.27) on Friday, reaching €13.70 ($16.12). 347,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a market capitalization of $741.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.37.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.