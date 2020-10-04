Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.07 ($15.38).

Several research firms have issued reports on SZG. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of SZG stock traded down €0.23 ($0.27) on Friday, reaching €13.70 ($16.12). 347,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a market capitalization of $741.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.37.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit