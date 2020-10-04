SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post earnings per share of $2.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $9.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.38.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $8,720,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 616.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,072,000 after purchasing an additional 264,744 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,988.13 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

