SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.85 Million

Oct 4th, 2020

Equities analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post $76.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.10 million and the lowest is $76.50 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $70.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $304.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.82 million to $305.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $332.93 million, with estimates ranging from $331.60 million to $335.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 209,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $83.85.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,923. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 38,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,867,028.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,068 shares in the company, valued at $10,854,313.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 957.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,063,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after buying an additional 962,574 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $22,461,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

