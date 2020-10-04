Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,783,975 shares of company stock valued at $224,294,912. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after buying an additional 955,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $41,218,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 40.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after buying an additional 405,157 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $21,349,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 113.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 473,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,253,000 after buying an additional 251,740 shares during the period.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 779,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

