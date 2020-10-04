Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $65.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.30.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.
In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $449,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,580.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $727,643.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,140 shares of company stock worth $3,353,638. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 604,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $995.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
