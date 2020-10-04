Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $65.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $449,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,580.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $727,643.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,140 shares of company stock worth $3,353,638. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 604,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $995.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

