Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.58 to $14.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $217,248 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Teleflex by 60.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.90. 172,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,578. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $409.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

