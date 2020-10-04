Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $18.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. 291,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.58 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 214.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,755,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,655 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 485.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 274,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 212,532 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 99,326 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.