TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 96,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

TPH stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $18.87. 1,091,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,304. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

