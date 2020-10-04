Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.32.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $228.68. The company had a trading volume of 940,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

