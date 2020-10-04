United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several research firms have commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get United Continental alerts:

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,776,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,605,004. United Continental has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Continental will post -24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in United Continental by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.