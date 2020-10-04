Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

UTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of UTI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.04. 119,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $164.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $268,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,664.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

