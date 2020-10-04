Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $44.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Weibo in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 91.3% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,344,000 after acquiring an additional 985,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 10.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,980,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after buying an additional 366,282 shares in the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International raised its position in shares of Weibo by 21.8% in the second quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after buying an additional 262,461 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 139.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 225,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 17.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,442,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,777,000 after buying an additional 210,119 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WB stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $55.52.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.