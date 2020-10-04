Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Receives $26.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRI shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. 712,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.63 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.