Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Receives $4.90 Average PT from Analysts

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YRD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Yirendai during the second quarter worth $117,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Yirendai by 6.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,521,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Yirendai in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yirendai by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Yirendai in the first quarter valued at $1,587,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yirendai stock remained flat at $$3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,442. Yirendai has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $281.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.82 million for the quarter. Yirendai had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

