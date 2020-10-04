Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $12.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.85. 576,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,459. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average of $137.66.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

