Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.01. Ashland Global reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

ASH stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. 345,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,985. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,222,000 after buying an additional 267,884 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,512,000 after buying an additional 264,956 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,403,000 after buying an additional 466,628 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,274,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,082,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after buying an additional 72,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

