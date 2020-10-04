Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to announce $55.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.63 million. Cactus posted sales of $160.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $334.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $284.77 million, with estimates ranging from $261.00 million to $336.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. 362,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,580. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cactus by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cactus by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

