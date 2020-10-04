Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ABN Amro upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $14.88. 1,214,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $661.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 149.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,010 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Core Laboratories by 99.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 71.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

