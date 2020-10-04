Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Incyte reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

In related news, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 89,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $9,874,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,662 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $1,776,467.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,047,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,854 shares of company stock worth $12,081,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 997,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 8.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Incyte by 35.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 243,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $4,250,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 326,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,931,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,499. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

