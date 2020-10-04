Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) to post $60.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.60 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $69.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $245.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.80 million to $247.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $266.39 million, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $273.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%.

ORBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 35.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock remained flat at $$3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 414,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,062. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $279.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.17.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.