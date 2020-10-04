Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce sales of $405.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $396.28 million to $414.46 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $465.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,888,000 after acquiring an additional 352,462 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,545,000 after buying an additional 54,654 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,973,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,684,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,353,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,371,000 after buying an additional 304,743 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,248. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

