Zacks: Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.75.

Moody’s stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.96. 453,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,753. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,200 shares of company stock worth $7,033,353 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 36,869 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $2,466,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

