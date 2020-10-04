Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report $460.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.75 million and the highest is $487.40 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $461.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 113.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.73. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,900 shares of company stock valued at $19,722,875 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,447 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,313,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,435 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,895,000 after purchasing an additional 94,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,805,000 after acquiring an additional 146,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

