Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Integra Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:ITRG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:ITRG) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Integra Resources’ earnings. Integra Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integra Resources.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRG. Pi Financial increased their price target on Integra Resources from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,507. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

