Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Brokerages expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to report $1.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 million and the highest is $1.28 million. Myomo reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year sales of $5.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 million to $5.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.96 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $12.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myomo.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

NASDAQ MYO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 94,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,950. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Myomo has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.