Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $361.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to announce $361.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.90 million to $443.74 million. Nextera Energy Partners posted sales of $253.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 356,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,773. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

