Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $361.51 Million

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to announce $361.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.90 million to $443.74 million. Nextera Energy Partners posted sales of $253.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 356,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,773. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextera Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit