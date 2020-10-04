Zacks: Brokerages Expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to post sales of $84.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.85 million and the highest is $86.10 million. Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $83.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $342.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $344.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $378.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,610. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.96 and a beta of 1.13. Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $63.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 50,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

