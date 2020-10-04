Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.97 Million

Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will report $493.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.70 million. Envista reported sales of $659.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Envista by 23.8% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Envista by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Envista by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Envista by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NVST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. Envista has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

